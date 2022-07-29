Chennai. July 29: With the number of girl students dropping out from higher education always a matter of worry, MK Stalin's DMK government has launched a scheme called Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme which aims to enhance the enrollment ratio of girls from Government schools to Higher Education Institutions by providing them monthly scholarships.

Through this scheme, the financial assistance of Rs. 1000/per month is being provided to the girls till their completion of UG degree/Diploma/ITI/any other recognized course. The incentive amount under this scheme will be disbursed directly into the student's Bank Account.

Who can apply?

Girls, who have completed Classes VI to XII in government-run schools and got admitted in higher education programmes from the 2022-23 academic year or are pursuing UG programmes (including professional and medical programmes), can apply for the scheme.

. .

In order to lessen the financial burden on students who are pursuing higher education, the government has rolled out the scheme. These government schools include Panchayat Union Primary and Middle schools, Adi Dravidar Welfare schools, Municipality schools, Municipal Corporation schools, Tribal Welfare schools, Kallar Rehabilitation schools, Disability Welfare schools, Forest Department schools, Social Welfare schools, and Backward/Most Backward Welfare schools, as per the government.

Programmes applicable under this scheme would include certificate courses, diploma courses, graduation in different streams, professional courses such as B.Tech, MBBS and paramedical courses such as physiotherapy and pharmacy. However, the scheme is only for women enrolled in undergraduate programmes and would not be applicable to distance education courses, programmes from open universities and postgraduate programmes, an official press release said.

Netizens can to log into https://penkalvi.tn.gov.in to get more information about the scheme.

Students can also get more information about the scheme on toll-free number: 14417