TN begins distribution of bicycles to 6.35 lakh Class 11 students

Chennai, July 26: Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin inaugurated the DMK government's flagship scheme to distribute bicycles to 6.36 lakh students of Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 323 crore.The distribution of bicycles to Plus one students of the state is a flagship programme of the DMK government. This was first announced in the budget speech by the state finance minister.

The scheme according to the government will help students travel independently and save time. This would in turn give them time to indulge in extra-curricular activities after class.The bicycles are being distributed to the students on behalf of the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, and Minority Welfare Department. The state-level inauguration of the scheme was done with the Chief Minister distributing cycles to the children in Chennai.

Also present at the event were Tamil Nadu Minister for Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minority Welfare, R.S. Rajakannappan, Minister for health and family welfare, Ma Subramanian and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu and Chennai Mayor R Priya.