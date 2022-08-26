Chennai, Aug 26: The police arrested a 46 year old man for stealing parked bicycles from residential apartments in Ashok Nagar West Mambalam and other areas.
Thief of expensive bicycles nabbed in Chennai
The police also seized 41 expensive cycles from him. Following complaints from residents about their bicycles going missing, the police formed a special team to nab the thief.
With the help of CCTV footage the police caught Venkatesan alias Babu. The police said that the man would walk inside the apartment complexes in Ashok Nagar and West Mambalam and ride random bicycles off.
More CHENNAI News arrow_forward
Read more...