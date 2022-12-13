The Power sector gets shocked by ADMK’s lies! – Stalin becomes the Hero among the Tribe community

Though the DMK and THE AIADMK have ruled Tamil Nadu alternately, the scheme has remained uninterrupted for the last 30 years. That's because it was designed as a project that included the farmers and citizens, who are the lifeblood of the country. That's why, even if regimes change, scenarios haven't changed. M. Karunanidhi thought with such foresight and gave shape to action.

Chennai: The DMK government has created a record by providing 1.5 lakh free electricity connections in one-and-a-half years. In fact, it was in 1989, during the tenure of the then Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi, that the first scheme of providing free electricity to farmers in India was introduced. It was only Tamil Nadu had that credit.

A record that has not happened in any state

The AIADMK was in power in Tamil Nadu for the last 10 years. Lakhs of farmers who applied for new electricity connections during that period were not provided with electricity connections effectively. The DMK levelled allegations soon after assuming power.

"For the last 10 years, farmers have been waiting for a new power connection," said Chief Minister M K Stalin.

In a short span of time, 1 lakh farmers have been provided free electricity connections without any delay since MK Stalin took over as chief minister. The news has come as a shock to those who have been criticizing the DMK regime as a 'power cut'. The DMK regime has been at the forefront of providing so many connections within a short span of time. There have never been so many electricity connections in the past.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a scheme to provide new free electricity connections to 50,000 farmers at a function held in Karur district on May 11. The move to provide an additional 50,000 electricity connections, which had already reached 1 lakh, left the opposition in a tizzy.

Such a feat has been achieved in the last 15 months of rule. "The message that needs to be reminded again and again is that no other government has provided so many electricity connections," the DMK leaders said.

"No other state in India has provided so many electricity connections," Stalin said. That is why, Chief Minister Stalin pointed out that this is the day in the history of Tamil Nadu to be written in golden letters.

99% solution achieved!

The DMK had also promised in its election manifesto that if voted to power, it would provide one lakh free electricity connections in a year. As part of this, the scheme was first launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on 21.09.2021.

Within the next six months, one lakh free electricity connections reached the agricultural citizens properly. In the last 10 years of aiadmk rule, only 2,20,000 electricity connections were provided in total. But they propagated that it was a 'power surplus' state. Statistically, the AIADMK is lagging the DMK.

Apart from this, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited has achieved many achievements during the DMK rule. In particular, the 'Enamakam Consumer Service Centre' was opened to address the grievances of the consumers. As many as 99 per cent of the complaints received have been resolved.

Moreover, Tamil Nadu ranks first in wind power generation and ranks fourth in solar power generation in India. It's not just an electricity problem. The more stable the power generation, the more food production will increase.

There is a saying that 'the water will rise, and the threshold will rise'. Electricity is needed to pump that water. Electricity and the monsoon have both been provided at the right time in this regime. It is on this basis that Chief Minister Stalin said that the rain in Tamil Nadu has been good since the day he came to power and that he is a 'water sign'.

In the last 22 years of agriculture in Tamil Nadu from 2000 to 2022, paddy yields have risen to a peak. Between 2021 and 2022 alone, 1,22,22,463 metric tonnes of paddy were produced in 22,05,470 hectares. This means 1.22 crore metric tonnes of paddy production.

During the previous AIADMK regime, the production of paddy was 1.04 crore metric tonnes. These details illustrate the direct benefit of the electricity department and agriculture.

Highest rainfall in 122 years

Next, let's talk about another achievement. Mayiladuthurai was hit by the worst rainfall in the last 122 years. Many of the electricity poles across the district collapsed. In many places, the electricity poles were tilted upside down and hung. Due to this, the electricity going to the houses was disrupted. Minister Senthil Balaji immediately went to the field to rectify this.

The next day, Chief Minister Stalin held a press conference. A question was posed, 'Will you go to Mayiladuthurai?' "I am leaving tonight," Stalin said. His reply became a trend on social media.

Due to the intensive action of the Chief Minister, 44 of the 81 pending transformers in Sirkazhi were immediately restored. 2,640 habitations were also provided with lightning power supply.

Similarly, Royapuram is one of the oldest assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. In this area the famous Government Stanley Hospital and THE RSRM Hospital are located. Due to the large number of containers moving towards the port in the area, there were some difficulties not only in traffic congestion but also in the provision of electricity service.

In the 10 years of AIADMK rule, no work has been done for this. When the DMK government took over, the work related to the power sector picked up pace.

"The OHP power plant is in our division. It has been in operation since 1974. In the last one year alone, 38 ring main units have been redesigned. During the same period, 93 electric fillers were replaced.

These new fillers have been erected at a height so that there is no power cut even during the rainwater logging period. Besides, two new transformers have also been installed," says Sivasankaran, who works as an assistant engineer in the Kalmandapam area.

He continued, "The IDH and EGT feeders that we're here with are not working. New cables have been set up and put into use. There were frequent power outages in the Kuppam area of the mosque. Here too, the power outage has been repaired and new fillers have been installed to provide uninterrupted power supply. A 250 KB transformer has also been introduced.

Two transformers (100 Kva) have been set up on two streets in the same area. Nearly 1500 meters of cables have been replaced afresh. We replaced 2 transformers during the rainy season. There was a problem with low electrical pressure in the same area. For that, two 100 Kva transformers have been installed. Nearly 500 beneficiaries have benefitted from this," says Sivasankaran.

Benefited 20,000 users

Next up was Polachery in Thiruporur, Chengalpattu district where there was a low voltage problem for 10 years. There was a situation in this area where even a fan could not be installed. It is currently fixed. This has benefitted 20,000 users. There are 250 transformers in this town. Now uninterrupted power supply is being provided.

Apart from the settlements, industries are also operating in the area. An amount of Rs.8 crore has been spent on fixing the problem of low tension in Kannagapattu area alone. This has resulted in uninterrupted power supply to 5,000 beneficiaries. A 250 Kva transformer was replaced in a single day on North Mada Road.

We spoke to Revathi, who lives in the limestone canal, about this. "We have been without electricity for all these years. So, you can't go out in the dark. There was a lot of movement of snakes and insects at night. So far, the children have been studying on candles.

But now with the availability of electricity, the village has changed. It's scary if there aren't any men at home at night. That fear doesn't exist now. There will be no fear when the city is light, will it? So far, we have never used a mixie or grinder. We'll swing the flour in our hands. That embarrassment doesn't exist now. With the availability of electricity, all the work has become easier," he says.

"In the previous AIADMK regime, there was a campaign of 'power surplus state'. Instead of generating electricity, they bought electricity from outside companies and spread false propaganda that it was a power surplus. That plight has been put to an end under the DMK rule," says S.S. Sudhakaran, mla from Thiruporur constituency of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi( VCK). Balaji.

Irula village is located in Sembakkam area. These habitations have been provided with electricity connection. They have also set up a separate transformer. The feeder installed at Kannagapattu has been transported for a distance of 4.2 km. A sum of Rs 40.16 lakh has been spent on this purpose. About 8,000 beneficiaries up to Vada Nemmeli, Nemmeli, Sulerikadu and Kovalam have benefited.

An electrified tribal village

The situation in the tribal village of Kotagiri in the Nilgiris district was even worse than that of Thiruporur. There is a tribal village called Anilkadu. This is the first time that the village has got electricity connection. The village had been plunged into darkness for ages without electricity.

There are 7 villages including Jogi Kombai, ChengalKombai and Anilkadu. The Madras High Court also ordered that a solar facility be set up there. It was of no use.

Following this, the villagers demanded an electricity connection during the Samapandhi meeting. As part of this, in the first phase, electricity connections were provided to seven houses at a cost of Rs 1.77 lakh. There are only two houses left. Due to this, the people of the area are excited. They also speak confidently that 'we can no longer escape the onslaught of wild animals'.

A solution to a 25-year-old problem

The same is the village of Monkeymedu in Coonoor taluk in the Nilgiris district. There has been no electricity in this village for the last 25 years. The people of the area, who had been plunged into darkness for all these years, are now seeing electric light.

The tribal people living in the area have thanked the Tamil Nadu government for the supply of new electricity connections here. In this rural area also, 3 houses have been constructed under the Green House Scheme. But the houses were not provided with electricity connections.

Soon after the DMK government took over, officials rushed to the village and provided the necessary facilities for them. With this, the Government of Tamil Nadu has provided electricity to this village which has been without electricity for the last 25 years.