TANCET Hall Ticket 2022 to be released today on this website

The entrance exam will be held on May 14 and 15 2022 and the application deadline was April 21. The Anna University had released the list of candidates whose application forms were incomplete.

New Delhi, May 02: The TANCET Hall Ticket 2022 will be released today. The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 hall ticket once released will be available on the official website.

The TANCET is conducted for admission to MBA, MCSA, ME, MTech, March and MPlan courses are departments regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University; government, government-aided, self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

The MCA exam will be held on May 14 between 10 am and 12 noon, while MCA courses exam will take place on the same day between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm.

The ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses exams will be held on May 15 between 10 am and 12 noon. The TANCET Hall Ticket 2022 once released will be available on tancet.annauniv.edu.