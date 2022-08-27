Tamil Nadu: Woman killed after she asks husband for a baby shower

She left for her parent's house after she became pregnant and insisted that her husband conduct a baby shower ceremony. He was however reluctant and cited financial constraints the police said.

When Arputharaj visited her at her parent's house, the issue was discussed up and things flared up. In a fit of rage he hit her with a metal ladle and punched her face and neck several times. He then waked out of the place after attacking her.

He then called his mother-in-law and said that Sakthi was not answering her calls and requested to check on her. The girl's mother, Latha on reaching home found her daughter lying unconscious. On finding several injuries Latha complained to the police following which Arputharaj confessed to the murder the police said.