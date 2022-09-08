Tamil Nadu weather: These 18 districts likely to get heavy rain in next 24 hours

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in few places over Tamil Nadu, Puduvai and Karaikal due to low atmospheric circulation over North-Eastern parts.

Chennai, Sep 08: Heavy rains are expected to lash 18 districts that include the Nilgiris, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours.

"In Tamil Nadu, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Thiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram districts and Puducherry are likely to experience heavy rain," a statement said.

"As for Chennai, light rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in few parts of the city where the sky is generally cloudy during the next 24 hours and the sky will be partly cloudy for the next two days. A few parts of the city are expected to receive moderate rain with thunder and lightning," it added.

As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have received rains more than 90 per cent of what it generally receives since June 1. This above-average rainfall is the highest in past several years.