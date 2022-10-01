Tamil Nadu weather: Coimbatore, Erode and 8 other districts to get heavy rains

"Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal due to the prevailing upper atmosphere circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh. Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall," according to a statement from the Regional Meteorological Centre.

"As far as Chennai is concerned, the condition is likely to be cloudy for the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur in a few areas of the city," the statement claimed.

The state has received a good rainfall in the last few months. Hence, the water in most of the reservoirs is nearly full.