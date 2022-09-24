"Petrol bomb hurled on RSS functionary Seetharaman's residence at Chitlapakkam in Tambaram near Chennai. Efforts underway to nab two unidentified people who threw petrol bomb," ANI quoted the Tamil Nadu police as saying.

The occupant, Seetharaman (62), is a district coordinator of RSS and he was inside the house with his family when the two bike-borne men threw the bomb. Family members rushed out after hearing a loud noise.

Upon knowing about the incident, Chitlapakkam police officers arrived at the sport and examined the CCTV footage of the area. Going by the footage, the suspects came on a two-wheeler, stopped in front of Sitharaman's house, ignited the bottle filled with petrol and threw it inside the house.

On Friday night, another bottle bomb was hurdled at BJP worker Sarath's residence in Kuniyamuthur city in Tamil Nadu. A car parked in the premises was damaged in the incident.

Also on Thursday, a bottle filled with inflammable substance was hurled at the BJP office. Following this, BJP workers protested in the area demanding action against the culprits. According to BJP, this is a kind of "terror attack".

"Petrol bomb thrown at our office, this is how terror attacks come, today raids (against PFI) took place at several places, it is the anniversary of Hindu Munnani leader and BJP National president too is in the state," Nandkumar, BJP worker said on Thursday. Speaking about it GK Nagaraj said, "The bomb hurdled at the BJP office was not a petrol bomb, it was a kerosene-filled bottle bomb."