Tamil Nadu lights up with festive spirit for Deepavali

The sounds of crackers rent the air as people enthusiastically burst fireworks.

Chennai, Oct 24: Deepavali was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Monday with fervour and gaiety.

In lines with a Supreme Court order, the Tamil Nadu government had specified that crackers should be burst from 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm.

Retailers reported brisk cracker sales earlier.

State Governor R N Ravi, leaders of various political parties including AIADMK's K Palaniswami and BJP's K Annamalai greeted people on the occasion.