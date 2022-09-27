Tamil Nadu Launches Initiatives to Teach Tamil Langauge to NRI Tamil

As per rules, the government shall be implementing this initiative via Tamil Virtual Academy and Tamil Sangam centers.

MK Stalin, Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu has announced the Tamil Parappurai Kazhagam (TPK) initiative in the state. This scheme has been launched to teach the Tamil language to NRI belonging to the state. This initiative has been designed by the Tamil Sangam Center and shall be implemented by the Tamil Virtual Academy.

With this scheme, the state government is trying to make the Tamil language popular amongst those who belong to the state. The authorities shall be imparting knowledge to people through video classes and tutorials.