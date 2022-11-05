Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu in next 2 days

Chennai, Nov 05: Heavy rain will lash several parts of Tamil Nadu in the next two days due to downward atmospheric circulation over the Kanniyakumari coast, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Saturday.
"For the next 24 hours, Mayiladathurai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, delta, and southern parts districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity," DtNext quoted a senior RMC official in Chennai, as saying.