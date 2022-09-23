Tamil Nadu Government Invests in Textile Industry Aims to Lead the Country’s Production

The government has signed six MOUs with different companies to work on the production of textiles from natural resources.

The Tamil Nadu is all set to invest in the upliftment of the state's textile industry. The announcement was made by the Department of Handlooms and Textiles during the two-day Global Spin Trade Conclave and Exhibition in Chennai. As per the department, it is invested to make the state leader in the Textile industry.

As per the plan, the government shall be making a significant investment in the Textile industry to increase its productivity. In a bid to do this, it has signed six MOUs with different companies for producing textiles from natural fibers, using Kalamkari paintings in sarees, and so on.