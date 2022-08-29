Tamil Nadu Government all set to roll out Senior Citizen Pension Scheme for people aged 80+

The policy also aims to make special provisions for senior citizens in the medical machinery of the state.

The Tamil Nadu government is all set to roll out a new pension scheme for citizens who are aged above 80 years of age. The committe has recommended that senior citizens who are aged more than 80+ years will be eligible to get a high pension as compared to other age groups.

As per the government, they have created a database and will now be introducing a differential age-based pension scheme for all three age cadres namely, 60 years, 70-80 years, and 80+ years. Recently, a survey was conducted in which more women are below the poverty line as compared to men. Also, 30 percent of the senior citizens of Tamil Nadu have applied for the old age pension. However, only 16% of them are receiving a pension.