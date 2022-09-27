This noble step is going to help the conservation of Dugong that in turn helps in improving the sea beds.

The Indian government is all set to work for the conservation of the endangered species i.e. Dugong. The government has announced that India's first Dugong conservation reserve shall be made in Tamil Nadu. The noble cause behind is to make maintain the rich fauna of the state.

Additionally working towards the conservation of Dugong is also going to help in the improvement of the green sea bed. As per the press release, Dugongs are the largest herbivorous marine mammals that live in sea beds. It is due to this, that conservation of these is going to help in the protection of the sea grass that is a habitat of a lot of fishes and marine animals.