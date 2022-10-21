Tamil Nadu fisherman injured in firing by Indian Navy

"The Indian Navy maintains a continuous vigil over the crucial waters of Palk Bay, which separates India and Sri Lanka," the Navy said in a statement.

"During the early hours of October 21, 2022, a suspicious boat was observed by an Indian Navy ship on patrol in Palk Bay near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Despite repeated warnings, the boat did not stop. The ship, as per standard operating procedures, fired warning shots to stop the boat," the statement noted.

"One of the crew onboard the suspicious boat is reported to have sustained an injury. The injured person was administered first aid by the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter to INS Parandu at Ramnad and was shifted to the Government Hospital, Ramanathapuram for further medical management. His condition is reported to be stable," it added.