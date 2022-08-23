Tamil Nadu Exports Registers an Overall Growth of 49% in the Quarterly Result!

The EDII, Chennai has recently conducted a webinar to make business personnel well aware of the latest export techniques and methods.

With the collective support of the state government and exporters, Tamil Nadu is all set to cross the INR 3.2 crore mark in export this year. The state has seen an upward growth in the quarterly export results. As per reports, the total export in the year 2020-21 was INR 193294.65 Crore and the results for 2021-22 showed a figure of INR 262322.60 Crore.

Talking about the quarterly result, the net export during the first quarter of April to June 2021-22 was INR 54081.54 crores. Whereas, the first quarter of 2022-23 has seen an upward growth of 49% with net export equal to INR 80652.58 crores. If the state exports follow the same trend then, Tamil Nadu will see a net export equal to INR 322,608 Crores. With this, Tamil Nadu will become the first state to achieve this number in the country.