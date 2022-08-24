Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin Launches Footwear and Leather Goods Policy 2022: 5 Points Here!

During the launch, the CM said that the state is the largest exporter of leather. The state has also collaborated with a lot of top global brands in the past namely, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Clarks, Cole Haan, Daniel Hechter, Bugatti, Prada, and Zara, Coach, and Tommy Hilfiger for providing raw material.

Briefing the media, the CM said that this policy is going to be helpful in attracting a total of INR 20,000 crore investment to the leather sector by 2025. Additionally, it is also going to be helpful in creating employment opportunities for around two lakh people. This initiative is going to make Tamil Nadu a global name in the field of footwear manufacturing.

This policy will also aid the motto of India to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030. Tamil Nadu is going to be one of those states that will attract global investment and make the leather industry an employment-generating industry.

"The state has a well established industrial ecosystem of high-performing sectors such as electronics, textiles, information technology, auto-mobiles and auto-components," the policy document said.

The top pointers that the Tamil Nadu Footwear and Leather Products policy caters to can be checked in the section below.