Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CM Stalin to launch ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on September 7

As per the Tamil Nadu Congress president, this initiative has been launched to fight the RSS ideology of the central government.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is all set to launch the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 07, 2022 at Kanyakumari. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, Congress President has announced that he will commence a Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

The leader of TNCC has announced that all the leaders will be participating in the initiative. This Bharat Jodo Yatra is aimed to fight against the prevalent RSS ideology implemented by the central government. He further shared that, the party will also make different teams in each village to support this initiative.