Tamil Nadu Announced Implementation of Subsidy Models Encourage Alternatives to Banned Plastics!

As per the minister, IIT Madras in collaboration with Anna University have already commenced its studies to produce alternatives to milk packets.

The Tamil Nadu state government has announced that the state government is researching about the alternatives to banned plastic. Minister of Environment and climate change, Siva V Meyyanathan attended the National workshop on Eco-Alternatives that was held at Chennai Trade Center.

Talking at the conference, he shared that the state government is going to implement subsidy models for producing alternatives to banned plastic. This decision of the government is going to help reduce plastic usage and introduce more bio-degradable things. Entrepreneurs are going to also get subsidies if they pursue this business.