Tamil Nadu All Set to Double the PG Seats in the Medical Courses!

The infrastructure available with the medical colleges is adequate enough to meet the desired increased load. Briefing the press about the development, the spokesperson said, at present, the colleges offer 99 specialties out of which 29 are broad specialties, 31 super specialties, and 31 super courses.

The National Board of Examination is all set to double the number of seats in the PG Medical courses. The board has taken initiatives to study all the factors and then double the seats in a bid to increase the number of specialists across the state. The spokesperson to the board said that this shall be done by 2025.

However, with this new proposal, the government will introduce one more specialty that will be counted as the 100th specialty. Alongside new faculties, teachers, etc shall also be introduced to make sure that the quality of education is not compromised.

This move is all set to bridge the gap between the number of doctors in rural and urban areas. There has been an urgent deficiency of specialist doctors in the state for people. Increasing the number of seats is eventually going to introduce more professionals to the team which will lead to better public healthcare infrastructure.

Apart from this, the government is also going to launch a group accreditation program that is going to help doctors with the real-time exposure that is needed for this job. Mina Bajpai, Executive Director, NBE said that the Niti Aayog is all set to double the number of specialists in the country. This group accreditation program will also help doctors to get the opportunity to practice in top hospitals of the country.