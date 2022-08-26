Tamil Nadu Aims to Attain E-Governance By Launching Family Database!

The announcement regarding the scheme was done by T. Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services. The minister told that the team is working on the project's development and shall be launched soon. CM M K Stalin has earlier made an announcement regarding the same in the assembly.

The government is also planning to increase the government schemes by 50%. At present, around 200 schemes are operational in the state however the same shall be increased to 300 by March 2023.

Talking about the benefits, the minister shared that, this is been launched to ensure that the benefits reach the beneficiaries only. Elaborating on this further, he said that a survey was conducted to ensure the success of the old age pension scheme recently. However, the results were astonishing as a significant amount of the beneficiaries are dead and thus it led to a misuse of funds.

Sharing her opinion on this scheme, Sakthi Jothi, a popular social activist shared that this initiative will help in benefitting only those who need this. She further said that the implementation of this kind of scheme helps in the distribution of funds to those who are deprived and need help.

Shakti Jyoti also shared, that a poor family in Tamil Nadu does not get loans from banks the reason being their inability to return the money. The poor are forced to resort to moneylenders who exploit them mentally and financially. This data-centric scheme will help in highlighting the number of poor families that require financial assistance and thus help them with that.

Sakthi Jothi is a popular name in Tamil Nadu for the various welfare service she has done for society. Over the years, she has collaborated with NABARD to implement various welfare schemes at the grassroots level.

Additionally, she has also worked for the upliftment of farmers with the soil water conservation project offered by NABARD and Tamil Nadu Government Agricultural University.