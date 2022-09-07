Statue of Pennycuick! - M.K.Stalin flying the Tamil flag in London

Pennycuick was an engineer during British rule and is considered a guardian deity for the people of South Tamil Nadu. His birthday is celebrated by the people every year on 14th January alongside Pongal by the people of Madurai and Theni.

Tamil Nadu is one of those states that work on logic instead of the irrelevant superstitious. The people of Tamil Nadu always support those who have worked for the upliftment of the citizen of the state. One such living example is Pennycuick.

Citing the faith and love people have for him, the CM has decided to honor the English engineer. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has ordered that a statue of the English engineer be erected in London on Spetember 10, 2022.

Who was Pennycuick?

In early 1895, Pennycuick constructed the Mullai Periyar Dam to end the famine and turn the barren land into fertile land. The water reservoir of this dam has helped in filling out the water deprivation of the Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivagangai, and Ramanathapuram districts.

M Karunanidhi was one of the fans of Pennycuick and he has honored the engineer by installing his statue inside the Public Works Department Complex in Tallakulam, Madurai. Additionally, a memorial building was also opened in the Lower Cape area of Gudalur.

Sharing the excerpts from history, Sundara Vandiyadevan, a historian said that this move of the current CM is going to offer him a lot of fame from the people of Tamil Nadu.

This forward-thinking of the state government to install a statue of the man who worked towards the betterment of the people will be remembered by all. Irrespective of him being a British official he always worked for the needy and poor.

Talking about the history, he shared that this dam was built even though the river was flooded and the work cannot be continued. Even though the British government tried to stop this construction and also did not allot funds he went ahead with the project.

Left with no support, he went back to Britain and funded the project by selling off his assets. This is one of the reasons that was the reason for his immense popularity among the people of Tamil Nadu.

He sold his jewels and property there and brought the money to resume the work on the stalled dam. It seems that we must emphasize here that the people of South Tamil Nadu have been worshiping him since time immemorial because he sold his possessions and built a dam for the benefit of the Tamil people.

Azhi Senthilnathan, another journalist shared his vision too regarding the evergreen popularity of Pennycuick. He shared that this move of the Tamil Nadu government is going to spread a word that irrespective of the nativity, Tamilians respect those who work for them and the country. This is also going to showcase the cultural beliefs of Indians.