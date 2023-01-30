Statistical Analysis of MK Stalin's mission on Farmer's Empowerment

The state of the farmers were worsened during the Covid lockdown period. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin raised the shutters of Mettur dam at the right time for the benefit of the farmers in the course of the monsoon. This contributed to greater cultivation for a substantial part of the delta. All the accomplishments yielded by today's agriculture department were out of the foundation laid by the former chief minister of Tamilnadu Karunanidhi. His period upgraded the status of the Tamil farmers.

Chennai: The Department of Agriculture had a remarkable year under the leadership of Tamilnadu CM M.K.Stalin. To be precise, the state achieved a self-satisfactory yield in paddy cultivation. The state government had put an end to the distress of farmers which prevailed for the past five years.

From the period of 1996- 97 the then DMK government inaugurated more than 500 agricultural cooperative banks in Tamilnadu. For the rural local bodies' development, Banks with high-security lockers were constructed. To safeguard the rights of the farmers a special commission chaired by IAS Kolappan made a phenomenal impact.

As per the commission's report, farmers with cattle for ploughing were given ₹100 and farmers without cattle were provided with ₹54 as a salary. In the same period, the government also launched a new department called 'The Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department'. This department contributed to the agricultural labourers. The tax for agricultural waste management was reduced from 11% to 4%.

cauldron coconut tax was reduced from 4% to 2%, cotton procurement tax was deducted from 4% to 2%, zari tax downsized demo 8% to 2%, cooking oil tax received a tax exemption from a 4% tax.

In 2000, M. Karunanidhi, the late former chief minister reduced the 13% tax to 12% for the ₹ 25 thousand agricultural loans and the tax reduced from 16% to 13% for the ₹50 thousand agri loans. In the same way, the sales tax for Urea was reduced from 4% to 2% during his tenure. Apart from all these benefits, Karunanidhi also introduced a monthly pension scheme for elderly farmers.

In those days, when a farmer benefits from the agricultural water pipe route that runs through a government land were supposed to pay tax. Only the late chief minister realised the burden of the farmers and called off this tax method immediately during the 2000- 2001 period.

Tamil New Year on Uzhavar Thirunal:

Tamilnadu's agricultural production achieved its highest point only during the golden period of 2006- 2012. Only in Tamilnadu the population of micro and small farmers were high in number. This was due to the land reformation act enacted by the late Karunanidhi. The number of agricultural lands owners were much lesser in the state.

In his reformatory measures, Karunanidhi provided a free electric supply for farmers with sugarcane crushing machines. Free electricity for farmers and procurements of farm produces were made directly to the farmer by the government. In 2007, the interest rate at cooperative banks was at 7% all over the nation. But only in Tamilnadu, it was reduced to 4%. Later in 2008, the DMK government reduced it to 3% and then again it was reduced to 2% for farmers who pay their interest without any negative remarks.

DMK Government was the only reason that the Tamilnadu is celebrating its Tamil new year on the day of 'Uzhavar Thirunal' (Farmers' Fest). The announcement was made by Karunanidhi himself. In the path paved by the late chief minister, the current chief minister MK Stalin is giving special attention and working hard to improve Organic Farming. 'Ezhumin- The Rise' is the most widely networked organization of Tamil Entrepreneurs and Professionals. this organisation conducted a Global conference bridging Tamil entrepreneurs from 70 countries in London.

1.22 crore Metric ton paddy cultivation

Tamilnadu Agricultural and Farmers welfare department Minister MRK Panneerselvan who attended the conference states that "There are 63,125 organic farmers in Tamilnadu. Only during the reign of MK Stalin the Tamilnadu government had presented a separate budget for agriculture. This was a huge achievement. In Paddy cultivation, Tamilnadu yielded a 46-year high of 1.22 crore metric tons from 2.2 million acres of land.

Likewise, Tamilnadu acquired the first place in the electronic agri market (E-Nam). It is an online trading platform for agricultural commodities that facilitates farmers, traders and buyers without any middlemen. Initially, the CM announced free electricity for 1 lakh farmers, later it was increased to 1.5 lakh farmers in the past 1.5 years. Tamilnadu becomes a pioneer in terms of free electricity to farmers.

The State Government allotted ₹7,850 crores for free electricity. This scheme was introduced to the nation for the first time by the late former chief minister Karunanidhi. This scheme is still getting upgraded for the welfare of the farmers by today's chief minister. Stalin implemented Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme with a whopping budget of ₹520 crores. This scheme plans to make Tamilnadu, a self-sustained agricultural state over the next five years".

2nd place in the Nation:

He states that "Fallow lands are the next level of hope to expand agriculture in Tamil Nadu. A separate budget was allocated to increase the cultivation by making the fallow lands into fortune lands. 'Uzhavan App' serves a bigger purpose in terms of providing adequate agricultural knowledge and information for the farmers. Youngsters were encouraged towards agriculture by the government through various loans. Tamilnadu acquired second place in the nation in terms of 'youngsters in agriculture'.

When the DMK government was formed the meter dam shutters were opened by the chief minister ahead of schedule at the right time. the water was released to facilitate the Cauvery delta farmers to take up the Kuruvai paddy cultivation. In the words of the chief minister Tamilnadu acquired the no water crisis status with the aid of nature".