More women are now opting for government bus services under the free public transit scheme and this one move by the Stalin government has seen a rise in the share of women passengers from 40 to 61 per cent.

Chennai, July 27: DMK Government's scheme that allows free travel for women in town buses across the state has had a "huge impact" on the socio-economic status of the state's women.

TN politics has been rolling out schemes to not only garner mass support but also affect the change a state needs.

The announcement of a free bus service scheme for women is another instance where political promises come to fruition.

The DMK government has spent Rs 1,200 crore an estimated 40 per cent of their revenue a year. In his budget speech, Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said Rs 1,200 crore was allotted for implementation of the scheme that allows women to travel for free on all government town buses in the last fiscal, the allotment this year has been increased to Rs 1,520 crore.

The travel scheme for 'working women' has earned praise from many as they feel free travel will ensure greater financial freedom for women.