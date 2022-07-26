Stalin govt rolls out free breakfast scheme for students from Class I to V

Among all, the announcement of free and nutritious breakfast for students of Classes I to V in government schools is seen as one of the pioneering schemes.

Chennai, July 26: DMK government led by MK Stalin has announced key initiatives to focus on the well-being of the state's children. These initiatives are expected to have a lasting impact on children as they are not only focused on nutrition but also on schooling.

The scheme would be first implemented in a few corporations, municipalities, and remote villages.

The scheme was announced by the chief minister under Rule 110 in the assembly to mark the completion of one year of the DMK government.

The government is also expected to establish "schools of excellence" in 25 corporation and municipality schools at a cost Rs 150 crore.

In the first phase, schools in 292 village panchayats across 15 districts will be covered.

After successful completion of the first phase, the scheme will then be implemented in all schools.

The government is keen to provide nutritious breakfast to the children. The scheme is expected to benefit more than 16 lakh boys and girls.

The government also announced setting up more urban medical facilities to more effectively cater to people's medical needs.