The action thriller was released in over 500 screens in Tamil Nadu on September 21. The film was opened to fairly positive reviews and continued to perform better than other Tamil films in the last six days.

Chennai, Oct 27: Karthi's 'Sardar' has emerged as the top performer at the Tamil box office during the Diwali holiday. Not just in its home territory of Tamil Nadu, it has done well in Andhra and a few other centres when compared to other new Kollywood release 'Prince' which stars Sivakarthikeyan.

The early estimation coming from the trade state that 'Sardar' has made over Rs 30 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. The second biggest center has turned out to be Andhra and Telangana where it has earned over Rs 10 crore. From Kerala and Karnataka centres, the flick has managed to collect around Rs 7 crore. From the rest of the country, it has raked in over Rs 1 crore.

From the overseas centres, the Tamil flick has made over Rs 7 crore.

The worldwide collection of 'Sardar' is around 55 crore. It has to be noted that these are estimated figures and not the official numbers.

This is the second consecutive flick of Karthi which has been received well by the South audience after blockbuster 'Ponniyin Selvan' which was released on September 30 and still being played in some centres in India and overseas.

The PS Mithran-directed 'Sardar; is a spy action thriller in which Karthi has done dual roles.