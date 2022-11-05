RSS postpones Nov 6 route march in TN

An appeal will be preferred against the single judge order, R Vanniarajan, president, RSS South Zone, said in a press release.

Chennai, Nov 05: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday said it will not hold its proposed route marches on November 6 as certain conditions laid down by the Madras High Court in this connection were ''not acceptable'' to it.

He said the organisation had moved the court following the state police's refusal of permission to hold route marches in 50 locations across the state on October 2.

The court had allowed the programmes to be held on Sunday.

''In the ruling given yesterday (November 4), the court saying the procession should be held in indoor stadiums or within four walls is not acceptable to us,'' he said.

In states like Kerala, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir such processions were being held in the open, he added.

''We are going to appeal against this verdict (of the HC). Therefore, we state that the processions to be held on November 6 cannot be held,'' he added.

A Sangh source had earlier confirmed that the organisation has decided to postpone the route marches and public meetings.

The single judge bench of Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan had on Friday permitted the RSS to take out route marches and hold public meetings at 44 places in Tamil Nadu on November 6 subject to certain conditions.

One of them stipulated that the procession and public meetings should be conducted on premises such as grounds or stadiums.

The judge said the rally cannot be allowed at six places where the situation is not conducive -- Coimbatore, Mettupalayam and Pollachi; Palladam in Tiruppur district, Arumanai in Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil.

The RSS had sought the court's approval to hold the events in 50 places, coinciding with the country's 75 years of independence and the 125th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar.

Among other things, the judge said nobody shall either sing songs or speak ill of any individual, caste and religion during the programme.

They shall not for any reason talk or express anything in favour of organisations banned by the Central government. They should also not indulge in any act disturbing the sovereignty and the integrity of the country.

The participants shall not bring any stick, lathi or weapon that may cause injury to any one.

An undertaking to reimburse the cost for any damage that may occur en route to any public/private property and an undertaking to bear the compensation/replacement costs as well, if they are to be awarded to any other institution/person, who may apply for the same, should be given, Justice Ilanthiraiyan said.

If there is violation of any one of the conditions imposed, the police official concerned is at liberty to take necessary action, as per law, he further said.