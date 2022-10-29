"Moments to treasure for life for the #HombaleFilms #Kantara team. With #noneother than the #Thalaiva himself. Thank you @rajinikanth sir for your precious time," read a post by the official Twitter handle of Hombale Films.

Shetty also thanked Rajinikanth for meeting the film's team.

"Thank you @rajinikanth sir. We are always grateful for your appreciation of our movie #Kantara" the actor tweeted.

The Kannada period action thriller, which released countrywide on September 30, is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada and follows a Kambala champion, played by Shetty, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali.

Rajinikanth had recently praised the movie on Twitter as a "masterpiece".

"The unknown is more than the known no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema," the superstar had tweeted.