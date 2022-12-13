Rain holiday for schools in Vilupuram, Kancheepuram among 5 districts

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Low-Pressure Area is all set to bring rains to Chennai and its neighbouring districts until Tuesday. Predictions further state that Kerala and Mahe may receive heavy rainfall today.

Chennai, Dec 13: Schools in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts on Tuesday declared a rain holiday in the wake up of a low-pressure area forming over the state in the aftermath of cyclonic storm Mandous.

A Low-Pressure Area is also likely to form over the Southeast & adjoining East-central Arabian Sea today. The IMD predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in Kerala till Tuesday, December 13.

"Isolated heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over south peninsular India during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter. A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast & adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea around 13th December," said the IMD on Monday.

Further, Lakshadweep is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall in most areas, with severe rain in isolated areas. The IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the southeast & adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and along & off the Kerala-Karnataka coast and the Lakshadweep area.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea and along & off Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area on 12th & 13th December, 2022," said the IMD.

When Cyclone Mandous made landfall over the weekend, it left a trail of devastation throughout Chennai and neighbouring regions. Cyclone Mandous made landfall near Mahabalipuram on Friday night and resulted in rainfall across the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and also the Union Territory of Puducherry. It claimed the lives of four people in the southern state and led to massive waterlogging and uprooting of trees as well.

Over four people died in separate incidents and the cyclone wrecked many trees and houses, among other things. According to the IMD, substantial rainfall is expected across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala in the aftermath of Mandous.