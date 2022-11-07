Power cuts in Chennai on Nov 7: Check affected areas

Chennai, Nov 7: Several areas in Chennai will face power cuts on Monday due to maintenance works carried out by the electricity department.

According to TANGEDCO, Madipakkam Muvarasampettai Sabari Road, Ayyappa Nagar 1st to 11th Street, Medavakkam Main Road, Ganesh Nagar will witness power cuts between 9 am and 2 pm. The supply may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in that particular areas.

Chennai has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past couple of days ever since the northeast monsoon arrived in the city, last week.

As part of a precautionary measure, a total of 39,616 damaged electric poles and 31,197 fallen poles have been replaced, according to a report in Times Now.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area in the next few days.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the weather monitoring agency has predicted that light to moderate rainfall on Monday morning with the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 Celsius and 24-25 Celsius, respectively.