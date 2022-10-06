Power cut in Chennai today: List of areas that would be affected

Chennai, Oct 06: Several parts of Chennai are likely to face a power cut on Thursday with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation amounting maintenance work.

The power supply is likely to affected in several areas from 9 am to 2 pm. If the work is completed earlier then the power is expected to be back by 2 pm.

Here is a list of areas where power supply in Chennai will be affected:

Avadi:

TNHB Vaishnavi Nagar

Nethaji Nagar

Venugopal Nagar

Choolambedu road

Poompozhil Nagar

Thirumalaivasan Nagar

Bible College

Christ colony

Kannadapalayam and in the vicinity of all aforementioned areas

Tambaram:

Puthuthangal Bharathi Nagar

Thangaraj Nagar

Gandhi Nagar

Rajarajeswari Nagar

Krishna Nagar

Ramani Nagar

Malliga Nagar

Mullai Avenue

Sakthi Nagar

Sriram Nagar

Arasan Nagar

Part of Mudichur road and above all surrounding areas