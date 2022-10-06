Power cut in Chennai today: List of areas that would be affected


Chennai, Oct 06: Several parts of Chennai are likely to face a power cut on Thursday with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation amounting maintenance work.

The power supply is likely to affected in several areas from 9 am to 2 pm. If the work is completed earlier then the power is expected to be back by 2 pm.

Here is a list of areas where power supply in Chennai will be affected:

Avadi:

  • TNHB Vaishnavi Nagar
  • Nethaji Nagar
  • Venugopal Nagar
  • Choolambedu road
  • Poompozhil Nagar
  • Thirumalaivasan Nagar
  • Bible College
  • Christ colony
  • Kannadapalayam and in the vicinity of all aforementioned areas

Tambaram:

  • Puthuthangal Bharathi Nagar
  • Thangaraj Nagar
  • Gandhi Nagar
  • Rajarajeswari Nagar
  • Krishna Nagar
  • Ramani Nagar
  • Malliga Nagar
  • Mullai Avenue
  • Sakthi Nagar
  • Sriram Nagar
  • Arasan Nagar
  • Part of Mudichur road and above all surrounding areas
  • Thiruverkadu
  • Kendhra Vihar
  • Industrial Magna Estate
  • Noombal Main Road
  • PH Road

