As the movie is based on the novel, there are huge expectations riding on the project. With such big names in the cast and Mani Ratnam helming the project, the expectations around the film has increased manifold.

'Ponniyin Selvan' 1st Review

As the countdown for the release has started, the first review of the movie has emerged online. A self-proclaimed cinephile has come out with his review on the much-hyped film.

The reviewer, who often claims to get information from an overseas censor board, has given a thumbs up for 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' According to him, the movie is a decent historical film with some "twists & Clap worthy moments."

"First Review #PS1 ! Amazing Cinematic Saga with Terrific Production Designing & VFX ! #ChiyaanVikram & #Karthi Stole the Show all the way. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is Back & looking Stunning ! Overall, A Decent Historical Saga with some twists & Clap worthy moments, [sic]" he said on Twitter.

In his subsequent tweet, he wrote, "First Rate VFX & Production Designing in #PS1 #PonniyinSelvan !!! Totally mesmerising."

Fake or Genuine?

However, the authenticity of his claims has always been questioned with the fans criticising him for spreading fake reports. There are times when his claims have gone horribly wrong.

Nonetheless, what he said about 'Brahmastra' turned out to be true.