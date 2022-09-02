Paddy Cultivation in Tamil Nadu Reached a New Record of 1.22 crore metric tonne!

What Anna did was micropolitics! This code to rule the people of Tamil Nadu has been cracked by the ruling party, DMK. This is the primary reason behind it is trying to initiate new rules in rice and paddy cultivation. Another reason that the government is giving is that, with the introduction of new measures in paddy cultivation, the farmers too shall get uplifted.

Initiatives of the Stalin Government for Rice Cultivation!

Contrary to the last government the current chief minister has done a lot of work to improve and increase rice cultivation in the state. This is one of the reasons that, at present, the yielding efficiency of paddy is the highest. The production of paddy has increased by 1,22,22,463 metric tons in 22,05,470 hectares in the year 2021 to 2022. The reason for this is using Cauvery water at the right time. .

Briefing the press of this huge productivity, Stalin said, "This achievement is due to the correct steps taken by the government. Due to the early opening of water from the Mettur dam, water reached even the lake. The main reason was that the dredging of canals was done properly. The government has achieved this by setting a separate budget for agriculture.

Apart from this, the Stalin government also worked to eliminate the fertilizer shortage in the state.

Reaction of Local Farmers on Increased Efficiency of Paddy Cultivation

This achievement of the state government was celebrated by the paddy cultivators across the state. Talking to the OneIndia team, a farmer said, the timely introduction of Cauvery water is the biggest reason behind this achievement.

"As for paddy, it is a water-intensive crop. The increase in monsoon this year has naturally increased the area under Guru cultivation. The area has increased by almost 5 lakh acres this year alone" said Sethuraman, a local farmer.