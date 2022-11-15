No respite for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry yet, heavy rain alert till Nov 19

A six-year-old girl in Mayiladuthurai's Sirkali area died on Sunday after drowning in a water-logged irrigation canal, reported India Today.

Chief minister MK Stalin visited Mayiladuthurai to inspect the damage and instructed relief works to be carried out for all those affected in Sirkazhi, Tharangampadi taluks of Mayiladuthurai.

The continuous heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu has caused water-logging and overflowing of dams in a few districts. The dams in Coimbatore were overflowing on Monday due to the continuous inflow of water into them.

Moreover, parts of Andhra Pradesh also received rainfall over the weekend and on Monday. Nellore and Tirupati and other regions also received rainfall which caused water logging in Nellore district.

The Indian Meteorological Department in its forecast said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 16. South Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh are expected to have light to moderate rains for the next two days, as per the forecast.

Following the warning, the fishermen were warned not to go into the sea along and off the south Andhra Pradesh, North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and the adjoining southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal.