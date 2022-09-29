Naane Varuven Story & Review:

Kathir and Prabhu (both played by Dhanush) are identical twins with contrasting characters. Based on an astrologer's advice, his mother abandons Kathir. Two decades later, Kathir is leading a normal and happy life with his wife Bhuvana and his daughter Sathya. However, their lives change forever after they went for a vacation. The surprises and twists form the rest of the story.

The first half is packed with generous thrilling moments in the first half and the second half is just passable. The biggest strength of the film is the 'suspense' factor and cine goers are advised to watch the film without knowing the story to get the goose bumps.

It is an an emotional psychological horror thriller where Dhanush has done a one-man show. He has showed great variation in acting as loving dad and stylish antagonist. Yuvan Shankar Raja's music is a major highlight.

Check out what Netizens Say about the Tamil Film:

Ramesh Bala: #NaaneVaruvaen [3.5/5] : An excellent pscho thriller, that touches Paranormal activity..

Based on identical twins.. One good.. Other twisted..

Both brilliantly played by @dhanushkraja Especially the Psycho one.. 👏👏

@thisisysr has given his best..

#Veerasoora song Mersal..

Dir @selvaraghavan has delivered a highly engaging thriller..

A different, but satisfying outing from @dhanushkraja @selvaraghavan

The 2 twins and D's daughter kid have acted well..

@Actress_Indhuja as the concerned mother shows her emotions well..

@ElliAvrRam makes her debut in Tamil with a good performance..

Siddarth Srinivas: Best thing about #NaaneVaruvaen so far is how we had no clue what the film is actually about. Hope people who see it today keep the suspense intact for other audiences. Also, special thanks to @theVcreations for not overdoing promotions!

Sathish Kumar: #NaaneVaruvean First Half - @dhanushkraja has give a subtle performance as Loving Dad #Prabhu

Interval Scene creates huge expectations for the second half. Can't wait to watch this characterisation #Kathir

Rajasekar: #NaaneVaruvean - ⭐️⭐️⭐️, A supernatural revenge thriller with elements of enmity between the two brothers, #Kathir's (the deadly

@dhanushkraja mannerisms and evil act holds the second half whereas the writing and execution are a total surprise in the first half.

Liked how #Prabhu ( the good @dhanushkraja) doesn't get any heroic scenes and stays relevant to his characterisation. Overall, watch it for

@dhanushkraja and the fresh performances from the kids along with the twin angle!