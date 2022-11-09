Morbi Bridge is not the only Incident - Quality of Bridges, roads and Highways in BJP’s government!

The bridge, which is at least 100 years old, was repaired and re-opened to the public only a few days ago. Within a week the innocent public had to pay a huge price climbing the bridge. More than 142 people died and many have been severely injured due to the crumble.

August 30, was a horrifying day in Gujarat, at least 142 people were killed when a hanging bridge in the middle of a river collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi district which was renovated and reopened by the government of Gujarat just before 5 days of the incident. In the first phase, eight persons have been arrested and Ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be given to the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 to those injured from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 each to those who were injured.

Gurdeep Singh Chappel the then editor have shared a post in his twitter account saying It's a shame that such accidents continue to happen and Shashi Tharoor, one of the senior leader in congress and the Ex CEO of the RajyaSabha channel retweeted the post with the hashtag #Modibridgecollapse .

That's not the whole scene, Gurdeep shared the investigative report of how many bridges have collapsed across the country in the Modi Regime which will be shocking for the readers.

He reported; 26 major incidents throughout the country which happened in the past few days, he mentioned the crumbling of bridges, Potholes on roads and highways, breaches of Dams etc. He also warned that this has to be concentrated and cannot be taken lightly.

Roads of India shows how Union Govt developed our nation

Gurdeep quoted that on October 9 last year, a part of the road in Greater Noida suddenly infringed and the traffic was disrupted. He also pointed out that a video clip of the incident had gone viral on social media.

On 30th of the same month, a road in Bengaluru's Yelahanka area shattered and a car collided with a bike. We should note that one of the persons died in this incident.

Let's see what happened in Kashmir on 27th January, an under-construction bridge collapsed in Samba district and laborers were injured. It was then explained that the accident occurred when an iron shutter was trying to connect the bridge. Chappell has also searched for this information.

Similarly, on July 20 this year, an under-construction bridge crumbled on the Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand. It was suspected that four more people might be trapped.

In March 2021, a 29-km-long flyover on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurgaon Crumbled while construction was underway.

The bridge was being constructed for 18.9 km and parts of the bridge, which was constructed near Daultabad Chowk, collapsed and three labourers were injured in the incident. this sent shockwaves across the state,"

Following this, he explained about Muhammedpura flyover. On December 24, 2021, the under-construction Mumadpura flyover in Ahmedabad fell through. The 853-meter-long bridge accident made big headlines. We need to understand that the company that was building the bridge had already been notified with 2 similar incidents.

In April this year, a portion of an under-construction bridge in Bihar's Sultanganj area fell through. When there was heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms on the 30th, a part of the under-construction bridge shattered. It is a matter of relief that there were no casualties in the accident.

In April 2021, a 50-year-old man was killed when the pillars of an under-construction bridge fell through in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area. An elderly man, who was sleeping in a parked truck, was highly injured. The next incident took place in February 2020. Three persons, including an Engineer, were killed and three others injured when an under-construction bridge over the Farakka barrage crumbled in Baishnab town of Malda district of Kolkata. Four more people were said to have died.

There is another accident that Chappell did not mention in his post. A portion of the bridge on which the Kasargod national highway was being constructed collapsed in the early hours of August 29. The accident took place while the concrete laying work was going on. But no one was injured in the accident. It is believed that the accident may have occurred due to the use of substandard concrete. The people of the area said they have lodged a complaint with the district collector about the sub-standard construction work. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said it is investigating the matter.

People who read these news pass through this lightly, but when you deep dive into each incident we will understand how far India is developed. We have lost many lives in all these incidents. Why is the government not properly investigating these? Why are they repeatedly allowing the defaulters to pick up the contract? What are the actions taken on these construction companies? Does the Union Government even care about all these? That's a big question mark. Modi who is running to every part of India to collect votes should also concentrate on these incidents and question the respective departments to avoid such incidents in future.