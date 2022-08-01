MK Stalin launches state-wide joint program on inclusive education in Chennai

The occasion also had the souvenir release by the Chief Minister and honouring of lifetime supporters Amar Seva Sanlam.

About 'Enabling Inclusion Digital Rehab Platform'

A GPS-based cloud solution, the rehab platform 'Enabling Inclusion', is a cost-effective and impactful solution that puts together the various rehabilitation protocols and program management to enable and empower parents and community workers to get trained before delivering services to children with disabilities. The rehab platform significantly reduces time and distance and provides end-to-end case management with built-in scheduling, monitoring and data for action with features for planning, budgeting and executing programs.

The digital rehab platform delivers a high-quality program with a high level of fidelity, and substantially increases the therapy compliances and parent-child engagement for early intervention for developmental delays using modern information technology to screen, assess and conduct various therapies for children on real-time basis at their doorsteps and through Early Intervention Parents' Participatory Centres. This software model can be emulated by other NGOs and Government Departments too.

The digital rehab platform will continue to enable, support and empower a greater number of parents and community workers to deliver optimal services to people with disabilities without being dependent on Rehab professionals.