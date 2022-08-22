MK Stalin Launches Archakas Training classes in Tamil Nadu

. .

Additionally, forty-six students have been enrolled in three other schools namely, Divya Prabandham Padasalai' in Srivilliputhur Andal Templ, and Nadhaswaram's training school in Kumbakonam Naganathaswamy temple Odhuvar's training school in Samayapuram Mariamman Temple.

Earlier, today, the Madras High Court also accepted the Tamil Nadu government's request to allow non-brahmins, priests, in temples. The introduction of non-brahmin priests in the state temple was one of the poll promises of the current government. Hence, the government filed a petition with the state government. Although the Madras HC has agreed to the demands, the only condition for this is that they should have attained training from certified schools or temples.

The previous Tamil Nadu government stopped the training of other caste priests to become Archakas. However, the current MK Stalin government has made it clear that this practice is important for the state's integration. Hence, it introduced this bill to the legislative assembly earlier last month.

At present, the state is having a total of six Archakas training schools. However, as per the announcement, the government shall be setting up more training schools for the students. Reports suggest that setting up each training school will cost at least one to two crores for the government.