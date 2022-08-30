MK Stalin Launches 25 Projects Worth INR 105 cr to Improve Facilities in Tamil Nadu Temples!

The chief minister inaugurated these facilities in a total of 18 temples to improvise the prominent facilities available there.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched twenty-five projects worth INR 105 crores to improve the facilities in temples of Tamil Nadu. These projects were launched under the Hindu religious and charitable endowments (HR & CE) department for enhancing the available facilities for the pilgrims.

This fund launched by Tamil Nadu is going to devotees, marriage halls, quarters for temple staff, and devotees hall, and additional classrooms for students studying in the temple premises. This fund shall also work on developing educational institutions managed by the district commissioner.