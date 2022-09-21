MK Stalin Announces ₹838 Crore Fund Allotted to take care of Disabled People!

As per the report, at least 31 schemes have been implemented designed to benefit disabled people.

MK Stalin attended the fourth conference for the rights of people with disabilities. In the conference, the CM shared that the state government has allotted INR 838 crores for welfare schemes meant for disabled and handicapped.

He further shared that the government is keen to develop schemes such that the disabled citizens of the state do not neglect. Explaining it further he said, that around 790 government buildings in the state have been audited. This has been done to make them handicapped-friendly. The total expenditure for doing this costed around INR 4.7 crores to the state government.