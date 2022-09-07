MK Stalin - A Saviour for the Poor and Underprivileged of the State!

There are a lot of cases that show that is the chief minister of a common man. Be it Tanya, the girl who needed a face disfigurement surgery, or Amma who needed a home for living in. The Stalin-led government has always supported the people with their revolutionary actions. Although, with each passing day we get to know something unique about him. However, there are some cases that have touched the heart of people across the country.

In this era, when we hear different stories of the common man criticising the state government and its effortlessness toward improving the lives of the deprived. We learn about MK Stalin - a chief minister duty bound to protect and nourish his people. Ever since he assumed the Chief Minister had left no stone unturned to uplift those who need the government's intervention.

Viral Grandmother

MK Stalin visited the villages of Tamil Nadu after the second wave of Corona. During his visit, he met a lot of people and there was one old lady Velammal Patti. The lady was obliged after receiving an INR 500 note from the CM. However, days later, the news spread that the grandmother has no home to live in.

As soon as the news reached the CMO office, the grandmother was contacted. She was allotted a government house. The grandmother had to pay INR 75,000 to the government for getting the house. Soon after, the house was transferred in the name of the grandmother.

Tanya

A girl named Tanya suffering from a rare facial disfigurement disease approached the Tamil Nadu state government for medical assistance yesterday. Hailing from the Tiruvallur district, the girl took the help of a popular media house to seek help for her treatment.

As soon as this news broke, the Chief Minister himself intervened in the matter and ordered a prompt investigation. As per CMO, orders have been passed that the girl will be treated at Savita Medical College. Additionally, the District Collector was ordered to personally visit the girl with the medical team and check her medical condition.

Specially Challenged Girl

Murugesan, an old man from Perungalathur near Chennai sought help from the chief minister for his great-granddaughter. His granddaughter is a single mother and has been facing a divorce trial. The reason for this is that she gave birth to a baby who was born specially challenged .

However, now Murugesan was worried as nobody was there to look after the baby since her mother went to work. He wrote a letter to the state government regarding this. The CMO office made necessary arrangements regarding the proper care of the baby in a hospital.

Meena

Meena a physically disabled lady wanted to open a flower shop to become financially independent. However, citing her poor background she was not eligible for a loan from a PSB. Distressed she wrote a letter to the CMO asking for some help. The chief minister responded to her letter and today she owns a flower shop in the city.

Lakshmi Patti

Lakshmi Patti, an old grandmother from Tamil Nadu was all alone without any physical or financial support. She lost her two children years ago and now was forced to work in houses for a living. However, an NGO approached her and wrote a letter to the Tamil Nadu government on her behalf. The government responded to that and commenced her pension soon. Now, she is all thanks to the state government for providing her with financial support.