Chennai, Sep 02: Chief Minister M K Stalin said that there were a lot of issues in the report of the Justice Arumugasamy Commission which was constituted to probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of J Jayalalithaa.
Many issues in late TN CM Jayalaltihaa’s death report says Stalin
The report will be tabled in the Assembly and as of now I cannot reveal any details, Stalin also said. The CM was speaking at the wedding of former minister Pongalur Palaniswami's granddaughter at Coimbatore.
Stalin alleged that former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami had constituted the commission just as an eyewash to placate O Panneerselvam who rebelled against the leadership of the AIADMK.
He said that the report would be tabled in the assembly and a decision on the action to be taken would be taken based on the report.
More CHENNAI News arrow_forward
Read more...