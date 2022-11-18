M.K.Stalin’s Regime ‘LIGHTENS’ the ray of Hope!

One and Half year ruling and One and Half lakhs free electricity

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin's regime is well advanced in thinking about the welfare of the public. We are seeing the continuous effort of DMK govt introducing new schemes for every category. Stalin and team have been providing free electricity throughout the state for one and half years now and they have set the trademark of distributing 1 and a half lakh free electricity connections.

The Chief Minister launched a function in Karur in which he distributed 50,000 connections to the farmers. From the ruling period of Stalin started, the government has been providing connections. After M.K.Stalin took over as Chief Minister, electricity connection was provided to 1 lakh farmers within a short period of time without any delay.

2030 Vision!

Addressing the function, Stalin said, the state was at the forefront of wind energy generation in the country. It has secured fourth place in solar power, generating 1528 MW.

The government envisions doubling the current installed capacity of 34,867 MW by 2030. Major projects are in the pipeline for generation of 30500 MW through various sources, including non-conventional energy sources. The trust would be on the establishment of solar energy parks in all districts. He also said that this must be written in golden letters in the history of Tamil Nadu.

M Karunanidhi was the first person to introduce a free electricity scheme in India.

Former chief minister M Karunanidhi introduced a free electricity scheme in the country in 1989-90 to increase food production. Karunanidhi never forgot that agriculture was the backbone of the country. He announced this to farmers to enhance agricultural productivity and improve farmers' wellbeing. He ensured the availability of electricity to all the villages that were in the furthest corners of the state.

Under Karunanthi's ruling, the DMK government was the first in the country to introduce free power for all farmers way back in 1990 and there was no change in the government's policy. The small and marginal farmers in the state were getting energy-efficient motors for their pump sets free of cost in place of inefficient high-energy-consuming motors. In the case of other farmers, motors were given a 50 per cent subsidy to save 20 percent of electricity.

'The government has replaced old motors with energy-efficient ones on a priority basis for farmers who express willingness.

Why DMK is better than ADMK at supplying electricity

Lakhs of farmers who applied for new electricity connections have been waiting for the last 10 years. During the last AIADMK rule, only 20 thousand electricity connections were provided out of 2 lakhs. The previous ADMK govt had not properly initiated this scheme of supplying electricity, which was a major drawback of the govt that led the party to lose the elections.

DMK as a party analyzed the situation and added this to the election manifesto.

It was promised that if the DMK government is formed, they will provide one lakh free electricity connections in a year. As per the manifesto, they have provided electricity to 1 lakh people in a year. Not only that, they have reached 1.5 lakh by now!

DMK govt achieved this feast in just 15 months of their ruling period. No other regime has provided so many electricity connections. No other state in India has provided electricity connections to this extent. This is one of the huge successes of DMK and Tamil Nadu.

Besides implementing its electoral promises, the ruling DMK had introduced several schemes that were not promised in its election manifesto. The proactive steps of the government have improved a lot of people. Their purchasing power had improved, and inflation had come down, Stalin said.

Achievement of Tamil Nadu in electricity

The Tamil Nadu Power Generation and Distribution Corporation has been successful in this regime. The Electronics Consumer Service Center is open. 99% of the complaints received are resolved.

Tamil Nadu ranks first in wind power generation. According to Central government data accessed by TNIE, Tamil Nadu tops the list with 9,866.3 MW in wind power generation capacity, followed by Gujarat (9,209.22 MW). In solar power, the state ranks fourth with a generation capacity of 5,067.18 MW. All state-owned discoms are playing retailers (purchasing and selling electricity). When it comes to solar energy production in South India, Tamil Nadu is the fourth largest & the sunniest state in the country, which is considered potentially rich for electricity generation. The state government of Tamil Nadu has set a goal of producing 9,000 MW of solar electricity by 2022-23.

Stalin said TANGEDCO had set a target of 9,000 MW installed solar energy capacity by 2023. If this target is met, TN would have the largest solar energy capacity among the southern States.

Considering the future of solar power generation in Tamil Nadu, TANGEDCO has planned solar parks in every district, with a combined capacity of 4,000 MW.