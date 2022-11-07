'Love Today' box office collection: Tamil comedy-drama strikes gold

Chennai, Nov 07: Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Love Today' has emerged victorious at the Tamil box office as it did exceptionally well at the box office after opening to positive reviews.

The film was off to a decent start on Friday, but the positive word-of-mouth did the trick as the Tamil flick attracted the viewers in big numbers. The movie reportedly made about Rs 15 crore at the global box office out of which it made over 12.5 crore in Tamil Nadu alone in the first weekend.

"As a theater owner I know how rare and special this movie is❤️A heartfelt thank u to all the theater owners across TN for celebrating this like it is your film. Thank you for all the extraordinary showcasing. Truly grateful🙏 ❤️#LoveToday, [sic]" Archana Kalpathi, CEO of AGS Cinemas that produced the movie, said on Twitter.

'Love Today' is a romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan of 'Comali' fame. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan himself (in his acting debut), Ivana and Raveena Ravi in lead roles.

The film's music and score is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with cinematography handled by Dinesh Purushothaman and editing done by Pradeep E. Ragav. It is an adaptation of Pradeep Ranganathan's own short film 'App(a) Lock'.

Meanwhile, the movie, which has stuck gold at the box office, is attracting the audience on Monday as well.

"And there is no other way to begin a working week than having a houseful how in your biggest screen first up 🤩🎉🥳🙏🏼 #LoveToday rolls on with no Single show clocking less than 90% so far from FDFS. ( 51 shows)," Nikilesh Surya, who manages Rohini Silver Screens, tweeted.