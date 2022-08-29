K Ramchandran Awarded National Award for Village Development Education Model!

K Ramachandran has developed a Village Development Education model that is going to help and guide the candidates from kindergarten to college level. Talking about his achievement, he shared that he initially began as a volunteer to educate kids at the local Anganwadi for a nominal fee.

The Ministry of Education, India has chosen K Ramchandran from Ramanathapuram district as the National Best Teacher for this year. This award has been constituted by the Ministry of Education to recognise the efforts of teachers who have been doing excellent work as a teacher.

After this, he made efforts to teach students from classes 6 to 12. Next, he also started a Lasar Memorial center that guides students who have completed their class 12th and wish to pursue UG courses. He was guided with the idea of Lasar who believed that guiding students for three years will lead them to create miracles.

Initially, Ramchandran joined the primary school situated on Paramakudi-Mudukulathur road which had 18 students. However, with his efforts, he has managed to increase the number by 12, and now the school has a strength of 30 students. With the help of his colleagues, he has set up a smart classroom for the students, a piano, and silambam for their overall development. He also provides smartphones to his students for online learning.

He said that he spends nearly 80% of his salary to fulfill the educational needs of his students. Additionally, the local government and villagers also contribute to the funds whenever needed. The reason being he wants them to get a quality education without any compromise.

Ramchandran belongs to Sembandudi village of the Ramanathapuram district. He has applied for the best teacher award for the first time. During the award ceremony, K Ramchandran will be awarded a citation, a cheque of INR 50,000, and a silver medal on September 05, 2022.