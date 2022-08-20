Invest Knowledge in Creating Startups: TN Governer Advises Fisheries Students!

The Governor awarded degrees to a total of 366 students out of which 230 were from the B FSc branch, 41 students from B Tech (Fisheries Engineering), 21 students from the B Tech. (Bio-Technology), 22 from the B VOC (IFPT) branch. Additionally, he also felicitated 06 students from M Tech, 30 from M FSc., 4 from MBA (Fisheries Enterprises Management) and 12 students were conferred PhD degrees.

While addressing the students, the governor stressed the importance of start-ups for a developing country like India. He also discussed the schemes and initiatives that the central government has introduced to nurture Indian startups. It is due to the conducive policies of the centre that India is home to around 70,000 start-ups. He asked the students to first gain technical expertise in the field and then use the same to launch their startups.

Moving on, the governor also mentioned that out of all the start-ups India has 100 of them are now unicorns. Therefore, the need of the hour is to mix self-knowledge with technical advancement and then create a product that helps in the growth of the country and its economy.

Adding to the voice of the governor, the chancellor also asked the students to work on their abilities, strengths, and qualities and use it to strengthen the fishery sector. The students can also resort to technical advancement and thus create a unique and out-of-the-box product.

In his address, the chancellor also reminded the students of the vision of the state for the fishery department. He highlighted that in order to aid Tamil Nadu's vision to make India a one trillion economy by 2030 and a global leader in all sectors by 2047 they will have to contribute as well.

Apart from the governor and the chancellor, KS Palanisamy, Commissioner of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Dr Arun Thamburaj, Nagapattinam Collector, and A Karthik. Principal Secretary (Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries) were also present at the event.