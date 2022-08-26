Inspirational Story of Mr. Prakash Palani - Brain Behind the Symphony for SAP

Talking about his initial days, Mr Palani shared that he does not have a degree in IT yet he had the skill set to lead the IT industry.
Success lies in the hand of a hardworking person! This quote truly defines the inspirational journey of Mr. Prakash Palani, CTO, of Basis Expert Consulting Services. In a recent interview on a popular talk show, Mr. Palani shared his success mantra about his struggles and success.
Before diving into the excerpts of his interview, let's discuss his introduction. Mr Prakash Palani is the CTO and technical strategist of IT venture Basis Expert Consulting Services. He founded this company in the year 2010 with the idea of providing core IT solutions to organisations. Over the year, he has worked a lot for the automation of the IT industry and one such achievement of his is the Symphony for SAP.