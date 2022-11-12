Heavy rains submerge most of Tamil Nadu; 'holiday' declared for schools

Schools and colleges of the 27 districts including Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Villupuram would be closed. Heavy rainfall has been taking place in various parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet, according to an India Today report.

Chennai, Nov 12: Several districts of Tamil Nadu continues to be lashed by heavy rains which caused waterlogging in various parts. In the wake of rainfall, 27 districts have declared holidays for schools.

The latest forecast said that light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to take place at multiple locations including Nilgiri, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tiruppur, Cuddalore, Erode, Villupuram, Madurai, Kanyakumari among others.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the low-pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast persists and that it is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours.

The IMD also said that It is very likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast till the morning of November 12.

Heavy to very heavy rain can be expected in the various parts of the state over the next three days, said the IMD in its forecast.

Along with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry has been receiving heavy rains. Holidays have been declared for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Friday and Saturday.

Also, an orange alert has been issued for several states in the southern parts including Kerala and Andhra Pradesh till Saturday, November 12.