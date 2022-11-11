Heavy rainfall alert in TN, Puducherry; schools, colleges shut

The red alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In view of the rains that lashed the state, schools and colleges will be closed on Friday in several districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Villupuram and Ariyalur.

According to IMD prediction, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places are expected over Ranippettai Thiruvannamalai, Kallakkurichi, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai districts.

"Heavy rainfall alert from IMD for 11th November for Tiruvallur district, said the district collector of Tiruvallur in a tweet.